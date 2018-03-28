Dirty Mutter event headed to Kelowna

Does your furry friend have what it takes to be named the dirtiest dog of the Okanagan?

Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. and Results 4 Life Fitness Inc. have joined forces to create the Okanagan’s first muddy canine adventure course, Dirty Mutter.

“There is no shortage of people, myself included, who are obsessed with their dogs,” said Dustyn Baulkham, Executive Producer of RUPC. “Dirty Mutter provides an new opportunity for locals to participate in a fun and dirty event with their furry loved one”.

Dirty Mutter is similar to the beloved Tough Mudder, only contestants will be taking part in the race with their canine companion. A comparable and wildly popluar fundraising event in Europe, the Muddy Dog Challenge, has grown from one to six different locations in recent years.

“My passion for fitness, obstacle courses and animals has definitely helped fuel our concept,” said Rhonda Laturnus, Owner of R4L. “We’re so excited to watch our project finally come to life!”

“The icing on the cake is that we get to come together and support a really important charity” adds Baulkham. Dirty Mutter is teaming up with Paws It Forward, a local charity that rescues and rehabilitates dogs that have been surrendered, abused, neglected or abandoned. Participants will need to raise a minimum of $100 which will be donated to Paws It Forward. Baulkham and Laturnus hope to raise $10,000 for the charity.

The event will take place in Black Mountain on Sept. 8, 2018. Registration information for the event will be announced shortly.

