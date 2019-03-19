Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious: police

Ben Tyner was reported missing when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road

The disappearance of a missing cowboy in Merritt in January is now being considered suspicious.

Circumstances surrounding Ben Tyner’s disappearance may have been criminal, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release Tuesday.

Tyner was reported missing on Jan. 28 when his riderless horse was found on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats in Merritt. Originally from Wyoming, Tyner was a manager at Nicola Ranch.

READ MORE: Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

What followed were days of first responders, search and rescue crews and volunteers combing the nearby mountains and backcountry on foot, in vehicles, snowmobiles and by air. Search efforts were hampered by below-freezing temperatures and blizzard-like conditions, forcing them to stand down at times.

Neither Tyner nor any other evidence was found, according to details released by police at the time.

READ MORE: ‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit was later called in to make sure nothing was missed.

“Sometimes at the onset of an investigation, there are pieces that don’t quite fit, and while there is nothing definite, they warrant further investigation,” Shoihet said.

RCMP launched a dedicated tip line in February for anyone with information: 1-877-987-8477.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna man still searching for missing dog, Gus
Next story
Distillers hope federal budget scraps alcohol escalator tax

Just Posted

Kelowna mom concerned with needles found at Knox Mountain Park

Maria Beinarowitz, who has a five-year-old son, said she’s noticed a fair amount at the Kelowna park

UBC Okanagan Heat athletes nominated for awards

28th Annual Athletic Awards Celebration will recognize the star athletes

Updated: Scene cleared after accident near Ellison Lake

An accident near Ellison Lake near Kelowna and Lake Country is causing traffic delays

‘The whole city has changed’: Kelowna woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Swoop brings in cheap flights from Kelowna to Vegas

This will be the low-cost airlines second flight route out of Kelowna

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

VIDEO: Vancouver police release clip of ‘life-altering’ 2018 assault in search for suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

Penticton resident baffled about odd thefts

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Most Read