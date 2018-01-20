Disappointing turnout for Kelowna women’s march

Only about 20 people showed up for the Women’s March on Washington event at City Hall Saturday. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

About 20 people showed up in front of City Hall Saturday, on the anniversary of USA President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Women’s March on Washington was held worldwide, but Kelowna’s participants this year were in far fewer numbers than last, which reached 500 people in Kerry Park.

Online, only two postings about times and places of the march were found, each with conflicting information.

“I think human rights are important. I think it’s important for women to get involved in politics, to make changes, we have so much poverty, we have so many men in power, we need to have a few more women in power,” said participant Wynn Hartfelder. “Women should be united in our issues.”

“The sadness of #MeToo all relates to women not having a voice, it’s been going on forever and when it happens when that goes on forever (you’re) expected to just be quiet,” said Repole.

Participants said they coordinated with each other through email on the march, but that there was no organizer this year.

“You need to be organized in this stuff though, this today is very sad, with 4 or 500 people last year,” said Repole.

No official organizer attended the march and mild weather did not affect the march’s turnout.

Vancouver’s march had 15,000 attendees last year with 2,000 in 2018. Salmon Arm’s was well attended with about 80 participants.

At least 38 communities across Canada took part in the march Jan. 20.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.