Discussion regarding Highway 97 and Glenmore Road intersection is open to the public

Residents who would like to voice their opinion on new safety measures for Highway 97 can now sign up for the Ministry of Transportation’s workshop on Wednesday June 19.

The event will be held at the Lake Country Seniors Centre from 7 to 9 p.m. and will give the public an opportunity to directly inspire the Highway 97 Lake Country Transportation Planning Study.

The study, which is a two-year “comprehensive transportation plan that will identify and assess options to improve safety and transportation on Highway 97,” will focus mainly on the Glenmore/Beaver Lake Road intersection.

Attendees will participate in tabled discussions before sharing ideas with the wider group.

The Ministry said space is limited, so participants must register with their name and number by June 18.

A registration email must be sent to 97lakecountrystudy@gov.bc.ca.

