Dispute forces Okanagan brewery to change its name

Hachery Brewing in Penticton will change its name to Slackwater Brewing, set to open this summer

Liam and Kelsey Peyton outside their new brewery in Penticton.

Penticton’s newest craft brewery set to open this summer, at the old Mule Nightclub, will be changing its name from Hatchery Brewing to Slackwater Brewing.

The change in the name comes after a dispute, which forced the owners, Liam and Kelsey Peyton, to cease to operate using Hatchery Brewing and instead, will enter the market as Slackwater Brewing.

The Peyton’s dreamed up the name Hatchery Brewing back in 2014, following their love of fishing on the rivers of B.C. and Oregon, paired with their love for beer.

“We really want a brand that echoes our love of the outdoors, most specifically time spent on the water with friends, family and good beer. We’re in the process of building a vibrant, organic and fun brand and we don’t want to lose that vision,” said Liam. “Slackwater not only continues to reflect our love of fishing but now also embodies more facets of our passions. The team is extremely excited to carry forward the new banner and ultimately, we know our time and resources are best spent ensuring we create the best beer and experience for our guests.”

While the name change is disappointing to the Peytons, Liam said they are back to focusing on opening the doors to welcome beer lovers at the new venue.

Slackwater Brewing is set to open late May or early June with a 286-seat, two-storey tasting room, west-facing ground level patio plus a rooftop patio with views spanning Okanagan Lake and the downtown.

