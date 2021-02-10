Disruptive passenger prompts Kelowna RCMP response to YLW

Mounties escorted the 19-year-old man from the plane upon its arrival from Calgary

RCMP were called to the Kelowna International Airport on Tuesday evening (Feb. 9) to deal with a disruptive passenger.

Around 10 p.m., Mounties escorted the 19-year-old male from the flight, which had just arrived from Calgary, without incident.

RCMP did not state whether the man was arrested or charged nor did they reveal the details of the passenger’s alleged disruption. The investigation is ongoing.

Airport spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said the “incident did not impact flight operations at YLW.”

AirportRCMP