Photo Credit: Lake Country Calendar files

District approves of O’Rourke Winery

Bylaw and OCP amendments were approved last night during the Lake Country council meeting

The District of Lake Country has approved bylaw and Offical Community Plan amendments which allow a controversial winery project to continue.

Zoning bylaw and OCP amendments for 12 rural properties, bordered along Carr’s Landing Road and Commonage Road totalling 50 hectares in size, acquired by winery proponent Dennis O’Rourke to develop a vineyard and winery, was approved by council during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

“All the conditions were met,” Mayor James Baker said.

At the meeting, there was some concern from residents of traffic, but Baker said the concerns were addressed during the public hearing last year.

A traffic impact study was conducted to address traffic concerns in the area, which the district engineer supported. The study also addressed concerns with trespassing.

District staff were satisfied that all conditions and concerns were met, according to a staff report.

District approves of O'Rourke Winery

