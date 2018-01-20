Credit: District of Lake Country

Lake Country website gets design overhaul

The new website will be launched after Jan. 29

The District of Lake Country’s website is getting a makeover.

Karen Miller, communications officer for the District of Lake Country, said the new website will launch after Jan. 29.

The website, www.lakecountry.bc.ca, will be more citizen-focused, with mobile capabilities, a new search function, an emergency alert banner and multiple calendars for events.

More integrated maps will allow for capital project information, winter road maintenance schedules, water source maps and more delivered in a user-friendly way, said Miller.

“It’s been an ongoing consideration because our previous website is not mobile friendly… we want to have better customer service for our citizens.”

The website will also be easier to navigate for those who have disabilities, she said.

The new design will cost the district about $40,000, as approved in the 2017 budget.

The project started at the end of July.

The district will not have e-commerce included on the website with the limited budget, and has contracted eSolutions Group for the redesign.

“This company also did the Tourism Vernon’s website a few years ago and it was fantastic,” said Miller.

“We’ve tried to make paths to get to information redundant, so under living in our community you can get to a bunch of stuff but if you can go under local government you can get to a bunch of stuff.”

The district has also been experimenting with social media.

“The whole idea is to reach more people the way they want to be reached with the mediums that they use,” said Miller.

Miller has Facebook live streamed budget meetings which have been met with success.

“It at least helps people feel part of the meeting,” the idea for people to be able to ask questions via social media, so the district could later respond to them, she said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One fatality in Highway 97 collision in Vernon
Next story
B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Just Posted

Snow warning in effect for the Coquihalla

A snowfall warning is in effect from Hope to Merritt as slush and snow is expected on highways this weekend

Kelowna youth wellness centre receives $10,000 donation

The Foundry received a cheque from the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise Friday

Kelowna marketing company excited to be nominated for award

Twirling Umbrellas has been nominated for the second time for the Small Business BC Awards

Westbank First Nation reports increase in building activity

2017 was the fourth busiest year for building on WFN reserves since 2005

Kelowna company supports Cops for Kids

Boyd Autobody and Glass in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton donates to charity

What’s happening

Find out about events happening in your community this weekend

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Workers shouldn’t be used as ‘pawns’ in minimum wage fight: Wynne

Comments from Kathleen Wynne after demonstrators rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Canada

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

John ‘Chick’ Webster, believed to be oldest living former NHL player, dies

Webster died Thursday at his home in Mattawa, Ont., where he had resided since 1969

World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Cedar Rocket auctioned off three times at Barrett-Jackson Co., netting $350,000 US for veterans

Thunderbirds ground Rockets

A week after a 6-2 win in Kent, WA, the Rockets fall to Seattle Friday in WHL action

Bad timing: Shutdown spoils Trump’s one-year festivities

Trump spends day trying to hash out a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Most Read