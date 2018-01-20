Lake Country website gets design overhaul

The new website will be launched after Jan. 29

The District of Lake Country’s website is getting a makeover.

Karen Miller, communications officer for the District of Lake Country, said the new website will launch after Jan. 29.

The website, www.lakecountry.bc.ca, will be more citizen-focused, with mobile capabilities, a new search function, an emergency alert banner and multiple calendars for events.

More integrated maps will allow for capital project information, winter road maintenance schedules, water source maps and more delivered in a user-friendly way, said Miller.

“It’s been an ongoing consideration because our previous website is not mobile friendly… we want to have better customer service for our citizens.”

The website will also be easier to navigate for those who have disabilities, she said.

The new design will cost the district about $40,000, as approved in the 2017 budget.

The project started at the end of July.

The district will not have e-commerce included on the website with the limited budget, and has contracted eSolutions Group for the redesign.

“This company also did the Tourism Vernon’s website a few years ago and it was fantastic,” said Miller.

“We’ve tried to make paths to get to information redundant, so under living in our community you can get to a bunch of stuff but if you can go under local government you can get to a bunch of stuff.”

The district has also been experimenting with social media.

“The whole idea is to reach more people the way they want to be reached with the mediums that they use,” said Miller.

Miller has Facebook live streamed budget meetings which have been met with success.

“It at least helps people feel part of the meeting,” the idea for people to be able to ask questions via social media, so the district could later respond to them, she said.

