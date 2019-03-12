District of Lake Country jokingly responds with Bob Ross meme to pothole comments

It’s that time of year again

The District of Lake Country posted an amusing response after a resident posted on Facebook regarding “three bedroom, two bathroom” potholes in the district.

“Slow down on your Tuesday morning commute! The fresh snow covered over some of the three bedroom, two bathroom potholes out there and even some of the bachelor suite size new ones that have opened up during the recent freeze/thaw cycle can be a problem if you are driving too fast for the conditions,” the district wrote in a Facebook post on its page.

The post also contained a meme of the famous artist Bob Ross.

“Oh, and there’s another happy little pothole. He needs a friend, we’ll give him a few orange barrels,” the meme said.

READ MORE: Pothole problems plague Kelowna

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van
Next story
Largest U.S. Navy destroyer arrives in Victoria

Just Posted

Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Kelowna tech company is in top 30 chosen for one of the largest festivals for film and technology

Most Read