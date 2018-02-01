A screenshot of the district’s new website.

District of Lake Country launches new website

The new website can be found at www.lakecountry.bc.ca

The District of Lake Country launched its new website (www.lakecountry.bc.ca) this week following six months of design and consultation.

The site is designed with a focus on improved communication, ease of navigation, accessibility and search functionality, complete with emergency alerts, maps and email notifications to subscribers, according to the district. Emphasis of the design was on creating a positive user experience.

Residents, visitors, businesses and investors want to be able to access community information and municipal services at a time and place convenient to them – and that means from their favourite device outside of regular Municipal Hall business hours.

The district’s new website is mobile-responsive, fully accessible, and offers quick links to information and services as well as a comprehensive search function, said the district. Users can subscribe to email notification for news, water and construction alerts, Council meetings and community calendar events.

The district received more than 10 responses to its Request for Proposals in early 2017 before choosing eSolutions Group – a Canadian company that specializes in very dynamic, accessible government and community websites – to spearhead the website redesign.

“A lot has changed in website development since 2012 when our Okanagan Way website was created,” said Karen Miller, communications officer. “The district is committed to effectively using technology to communicate with its citizens and other interested audiences. The goal was to design a refreshed website that is citizen-focused. We invited community members to participate in the site mapping exercise from the very beginning of this project.”

Visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca and let us know what you think by clicking the Website Feedback link on the bottom right.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senate votes to approve gender neutral wording for Canada’s national anthem
Next story
Precious puppies to be named by you

Just Posted

Late French immersion program to start in West Kelowna

A Grade 6 entry point program will start on the Westside in 2019

District of Lake Country launches new website

The new website can be found at www.lakecountry.bc.ca

Genderless ID won’t fly

New Zealand woman not allowed to fly with genderless ID

Former Kelowna resident charged with child luring in Alberta

Grande Prairie man allegedly used various online personas to lure teenage boys

Kelowna West byelection candidates square off

The five candidates zeroed in on ICBC’s financial woes at an all-candidates forum Wednesday night

Your Feb. 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

From raided B.C. pot shop to convenience store in six days

Raided Cawston medical marijuana dispensary has now reopened as convenience store

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Two injured in head-on collision in Chase

Traffic was backed up in Chase, Thursday morning, following a head-on crash

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Life sentence for young B.C. man who murdered his mother

Clayton Warkentin sentenced to life for brutal 2016 killing of Lois Unger that shocked the community

UBCM makes 32 recommendations to make housing more affordable

Foreign-buyers tax, short-term rentals and control of ‘demovictions’ top the list

Most Read