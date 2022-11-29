A public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023 for Lake Country residents to share their thoughts on an application to remove six parcels of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve. (Screenshot/Lake Country)

District of Lake Country looks to redevelop land

Just over 7 hectares of land use under review

The District of Lake Country is sponsoring an application to the Agricultural Land Commission to remove 7.28 hectares of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The 7.28 hectares sits within six parcels, 9265 Seaton Road, 9130 and 9162 Glenmore Road, and three parcels with no civic address.

The district is looking to redevelop the Glenmore industrial lands, and removal of the ALR designation is required.

The public will have an opportunity to add its input at a public hearing on Jan. 17.

Those unable to attend the hearing can email written comments to landadministration@lakecountry.bc.ca.

The final decision will be made by the Agricultural Land Commission.

READ MORE: Cram the Cruiser in Lake Country this Saturday

Agricultural Land ReserveLake Country

