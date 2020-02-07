The project is now costing the city $4.3 million (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

District of Lake Country scales back pump house project

Changes come after project came in $900,000 over budget

The District of Lake Country is scaling back work on its Okanagan Lake Pump House upgrades and treatment plant after project costs came in $900,000 over it’s estimated budget.

To help save costs, the district said it will only be completing essential work to keep the pump house running.

“The (tender) closed with the successful contractor’s price being approximately $900,000 dollars over construction budget,” said a Lake Country council agenda.

READ MORE: A pickleball debacle unfolds in Lake Country

“Staff has reduced the scope of the project to replace only what was necessary to keep the pump station running reliably, increase capacity, and meet IHA drinking water standards.”

Even though the project has been scaled back, the district said it will still cost $500,000 over its initial budget. The total project cost now is around $4.3 million.

Before the project begins, district staff will hold a consultation meeting with residents to let them know what they can expect during construction.

Funds will be taken from the district’s water capital reserve to cover the extra project costs.

To learn more about the updated project, you can visit the district’s website.

