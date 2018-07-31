District of Lake Country wins award for new website

The website was launched at the end of January

The District of Lake Country has won an award for its new website.

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition administered and judged by the association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. With more than 6,500 entries in 2018, Lake Country earned the top spot as a Gold Winner of the Hermes Creative Awards which recognizes outstanding work and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service, according to the district in a news release.

The District of Lake Country launched its new website (www.lakecountry.bc.ca) at the end of January following six months of design and consultation. The site was designed with a focus on improved communication, ease of navigation, accessibility and search functionality, complete with emergency alerts, maps and email notifications to subscribers. Emphasis of the design was on creating a positive user experience, the district said in the release.

“Residents, visitors, businesses and investors want to be able to access community information and municipal services at a time and place convenient to them – and that means from their favourite device outside of regular Municipal Hall business hours,” said communications officer Karen Miller. “The Lake Country website is mobile-responsive, fully accessible and offers the opportunity to subscribe to email notification for news, water quality, construction and other public notice alerts, as well as Council meetings and community calendar events and job postings.”

Visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca and click on the Feedback link on the bottom right to provide the district with feedback for its website.

