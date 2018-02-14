District of Peachland bans cannabis shops

Cannabis users in Peachland will have to search elsewhere for their supplies.

During Tuesday night’s regular meeting, council adopted a bylaw which is intended to be used as a preventive measure to keep retail shops from opening.

“Once cannabis use becomes legal, then we can look at our zoning bylaws to determine if or where we would like those kinds of retail operations to locate,” said chief administrative officer Elsie Lemke.

“The purpose is, like everyone else is doing of course, is until the legislation is in place from the province, we’ve banned it everywhere in the community. Once the legislation is in place then we will put the zoning in place so we can permit it in the areas of town that the community sees as the right place to put it,” she said, during a previous interview with the Capital News.

Without the bylaw, cannabis shops can be classified as retail shops, so the bylaw ensures cannabis retail shops will be unable to apply for business licenses, she said.

Currently, there are no cannabis retail shops in Peachland.

The federal government is legalizing non-medical cannabis in July, 2018.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.