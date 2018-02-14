Credit: Contributed

District of Peachland bans cannabis shops

Council adopted a bylaw last night which prevents retail shops from opening

Cannabis users in Peachland will have to search elsewhere for their supplies.

During Tuesday night’s regular meeting, council adopted a bylaw which is intended to be used as a preventive measure to keep retail shops from opening.

“Once cannabis use becomes legal, then we can look at our zoning bylaws to determine if or where we would like those kinds of retail operations to locate,” said chief administrative officer Elsie Lemke.

“The purpose is, like everyone else is doing of course, is until the legislation is in place from the province, we’ve banned it everywhere in the community. Once the legislation is in place then we will put the zoning in place so we can permit it in the areas of town that the community sees as the right place to put it,” she said, during a previous interview with the Capital News.

Without the bylaw, cannabis shops can be classified as retail shops, so the bylaw ensures cannabis retail shops will be unable to apply for business licenses, she said.

Currently, there are no cannabis retail shops in Peachland.

The federal government is legalizing non-medical cannabis in July, 2018.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip
Next story
B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Just Posted

Green candidate feeling positive and confident

Robert Stupka says Kelowna West voters are looking for a “change in leadership”

District of Peachland bans cannabis shops

Council adopted a bylaw last night which prevents retail shops from opening

Second time in Kelowna West for NDP candidate Shelley Cook

Cook ran against former B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark last year and finished second

Lake Country pool study back on the table

Council decided to move a study for a pool and fitness centre to the 2019 budget

B.C. Liberal confident heading into Kelowna West byelection

Former MLA Ben Stewart hopes to win back the riding he gave up in 2013

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Update: Waters: Premier a no-show on byelection campaign trail

John Horgan leaves it to other party leaders to publicly support their Kelowna West candidates

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspects after discovering stolen vehicle

Routine license plate check leads to pursuit, two arrested

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Kripps to compete in two-man and four-man bobsleigh events

Summerland Olympian’s first training heats are on Feb. 15.

Most Read