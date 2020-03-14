District of Peachland reacts to COVID-19 pandemic

The district said its cancelling some of its municipal meeting as a precautionary measure

The District of Peachland is issuing a letter to residents regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going forward, the district will be cancelling unnecessary municipal meetings, asking residents to make inquiries to the district over the phone and offering refunds to residents for event cancellations to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Local events will be looked at by the district on a case-by-case basis in regards to if cancellation is necessary in regards to COVID-19.

The district stated washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying at home if you’re sick and avoiding contact with other sick people are some precautionary measures residents can take against COVID-19.

If any resident has COVID-19 symptoms, the district said it strongly encourages them to call 8-1-1 for a medical assessment.

To view the entire COVID-19 letter, you can visit the district’s website.

