District proposes 15% hospital tax increase for Central Okanagan households

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is recommending a three per cent annual tax increase to support local hospitals over the next five years as part of its 2020-2024 Regional Hospital District Financial Plan.

In a council agenda package, RDCO said the hospital tax would rise from $187 in 2020 to $213 in 2024 for the average home assessed at $734,500 in the Central Okanagan.

“This budget would continue to position the board to make some important decisions in coming years,” said the district.

“Interior Health Authority has indicated that in the next 10 years there are likely to be further large projects coming forward.”

The RDCO said recent projects have put some financial constraints on the district, including the Ambulatory Care Centre and Interior Health and Surgical Centre in Kelowna.

The RDCO said the tax increases would also help put the district in a better financial situation moving forward.

“The board would be in a position to pay a higher portion of the projects with cash and reserves rather than borrowing all the funds,” said the district.

“This continues the strategy to leave a legacy of reducing debt load over the next 20 years, making a difference to the health of the community, and contributes to residual economic benefits by attracting people to live and work in the Central Okanagan.”

The RDCO is also currently seeking feedback on its proposed 2020-2024 Financial Plan.

RDCO board members will vote on adopting the five-year financial plan at a board meeting on March 23, 2020.

