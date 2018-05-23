District of Lake Country

District wants Wood Lake swimming area to fall under its jurisdiction

The District of Lake Country applied to the province for a licence of occupation

The District of Lake Country wants to regulate Crown land at the north end of Wood Lake.

The district recently applied to the province for a licence of occupation for swimming and recreational purposes for an area which is 30 hectares in size and extends from the natural boundary to 200 metres into the lake.

The area’s location extends “from the south boundary of the boat launch to the east side of the channel of the isthmus crossing between Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lake,” according to a report which was presented to district council May 2.

CN rail was the previous owner of the land near the foreshore, but now that it is owned by the district, “we are applying for a licence of occupation so people can’t start throwing docks in, or hamburger stands or whatever,” Mayor James Baker said.

Currently, a small swim wharf and buoys are already in the water, which keeps boats out of the way from swimmers, Baker said.

“We put those off all the public beaches that are being used whether we have a licence of occupation or not because it’s a safety issue as well. People get tired and can’t make it back they have a chance to rest.”

With a licence of occupation, the district would be able to do whatever it wants in the area in terms of recreation, he said.

“We get to say what can happen on those public plans… It’s closer to home if we’re doing the regulating instead of the province, people can call us.”

The district currently holds licences at Coral Beach, Gable Beach, Okanagan Centre, Pixton Beach, Crooked Lake and road ends in Carr’s Landing.

Comments will be received from the public until June 28.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Big White announces new Slopestyle Invitational

Just Posted

Vibrations of Hope raises $2,000 for Kelowna Women’s Shelter

A local female driven event succeeds in inaugural year

District wants Wood Lake swimming area to fall under its jurisdiction

The District of Lake Country applied to the province for a licence of occupation

Big White announces new Slopestyle Invitational

The only North American Gold Level event begins July 5

An evening of burlesque, poetry and mystery descends on Kelowna

The Poetry Elf creates an immersive event that isn’t a typical burlesque

Last chance for input on proposed Kelowna bike lanes

The lanes, slated for Sutherland Avenue, could be built next year

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Sun Devils second at Kamloops tournament

Kelowna bounces back from 0-2 start to reach the final of River City Classic

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Most Read