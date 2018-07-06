Do Kelowna Mounties have your money?

A member of the public turned in found money to one of the Kelowna RCMP

Mounties are hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found near Muir Road and McKenzie Road in Rutland.

A member of the public turned in found money to one of the Kelowna RCMP officer’s working in the Rutland Community Policing Office June 16 at approximately 8 a.m.

The good Samaritan stated that she had located a quantity of Canadian currency while out walking her dog.

“The money was contained and located on the ground in the vicinity of Muir Road and McKenzie Road,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“We are of course not releasing certain detailed information, including a total amount or exact denominations of the cash in an effort to return the money to its rightful owner.”

If you know anyone who may have lost some cash, please contact Cpl. Graham French at the Kelowna RCMP Detachment 250 762-3300.

