Do you own this dirt bike? Kelowna RCMP are searching for owners

RCMP are hoping to track down the owner of a dirt bike found abandoned last Monday in Kelowna.

On Monday morning, Oct. 8, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a dirt bike abandoned on a residential property located in the 400 block of Francis Avenue. Police learned that the red and white Kaishan dirt bike, which was left running, showed up on the complainant’s property sometime overnight, the RCMP said in a news release.

“Efforts to track down the proper owner of the dirt bike, which was seized by police, have been unsuccessful so far,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our hope is that the owner recognizes their dirt bike in the media and contacts the files lead investigator.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. Julius Prommer of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

