Doc Willoughby’s closing temporarily after positive COVID-19 test

The popular Kelowna pub stated it wanted to remain ‘forthcoming and trustworthy’ by informing patrons

Kelowna staple Doc Willoughby’s is temporarily closing beginning Sunday, Dec. 6, after a member of its community tested positive for COVID-19.

The pub made the announcement on Saturday night in a post on its Instagram page.

Although public notification was not mandated by health authorities, Doc’s stated it wanted to be “forthcoming and trustworthy” with the community.

“We know that people are roaming around town that are [COVID-19] positive and don’t know it,” owner Dave Willoughby told the Capital News on Sunday morning. “We’re kind of being overcautious at this point.”

The pub will reopen at a time the owners deem it safe. Willoughby said he doesn’t yet know when he will reopen.

“A lot of people are afraid to come out right now; we actually lose more money by staying open than not. We’re staying open for our staff, so they have jobs. It’s hard to close … their livelihoods depend on that work.”

The person who tested positive for the virus is self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. Interior Health will follow up with those deemed at risk of exposure through contact tracing.

“It’s difficult for all businesses … it’s hitting our community in all aspects. It’s only reasonable to understand that it’s going to affect a lot of different people in the near future. “

Doc’s states it has followed all COVID safety protocols and is confident in its ability to provide a clean, safe environment to socialize once it does reopen.

“We hope you all stay safe and healthy in these crazy days.”

