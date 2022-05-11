file photo

file photo

‘Doctor Strange’ actor and her husband found guilty of sexually abusing a minor

Zara Phythian and Victor Marke convicted of 14 counts of abuse that began when the victim was 13

“Doctor Strange” actor Zara Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, were found guilty on Wednesday in Nottingham Crown Court of sexually abusing a child, according to BBC News.

Phythian — billed as “Brunette Zealot” in the 2016 Marvel film — and Marke were convicted of 14 counts of sexual activity with a female child, whom they abused between 2005 and 2008 when the victim was 13, 14 and 15 years old. Marke was also found guilty of four counts of indecently assaulting another female child, who was 15 when he abused her between 2002 and 2003.

According to BBC, Phythian denied sexually abusing a child, while Marke admitted to sexual activity with one of the victims but claimed she was 18 at the time. Marke contended that the sexual conduct occurred only once and that Phythian was not involved, the British news outlet reported.

The prosecution, however, accused Phythian, 37, and Marke, 59, of engaging in numerous “threesomes” with a minor starting when the child was 13, according to BBC.

BBC News reported that Marke was Phythian’s martial arts instructor when they met. Phythian, who became a successful martial artist, stuntwoman and actor, married Marke in 2015. According to BBC, a judge will decide the couple’s sentence May 16.

— Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Movies and TV

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Highway 97A closed in North Okanagan for rock stabilization
Next story
Tower takeover: 3 more high-rises proposed for downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Public Schools administrative office in Kelowna. (File photo)
Central Okanagan budget cutting measures mean loss of jobs

Lake Country hockey players Brooke Disher (left) and Jade Iginla are among 40 players contesting for spots on Canada's U18 Women's Team that will compete at the World Championships in Sweden in January. (Facebook photos)
Lake Country athletes look to skate into Team Canada sweaters

Conceptual rendering of three towers proposed by Safari Capital to be built in the 600 block of Coronation Ave. (Looking south toward downtown Kelowna. (Safari Capital)
Tower takeover: 3 more high-rises proposed for downtown Kelowna

Kelowna fire truck. (File photo)
Suspicious structure fire on Highway 97 in Kelowna