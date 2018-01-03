Documentary explores debilitating disease ME

Lake Country resident says it’s an important look at an often mis-diagnosed disease

  • Jan. 3, 2018 11:10 a.m.
  • News

By Cindy Downey

Over half a million Canadians, the majority of them women, suffer from this debilitating physical disease, correctly known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME). The 2017 documentary, Unrest, short listed for an Oscar nomination, powerfully depicts the suffering, isolation, desperation, indeed life shattering nature of this illness. Careers ended, families torn apart, loss, despair, uncertainty, and the fear of succumbing to ME as others have done.

The courage and will of the four main ME victims in this movie is inspiring. Others honoured in the film, having found the pain and desperation unbearable, have taken their lives. ME has been unjustly stigmatized, and patients marginalized, for decades. This award-winning film shows the world of ME is a very real, and vastly more serious disease than the pejorative label, “chronic fatigue syndrome” implies. Unrest, unmasks ME. This documentary airs on PBS, Independent Lens, Jan. 8.

ME has been likened to a severe flu-like illness without end; often triggered by any number of infections. Once acquired, recovery is rare. Twenty-five percent of its victims are house, or bed-bound; 75 percent are unable to work. “Average age of onset is 33.” A vast number, as many as 90 percent, have not been diagnosed. World-wide numbers are estimated at 15 to 30 million. From 2014 to 2015, Canada saw a 150,000 increase in diagnoses. Loss of productivity costs billions.

Although common garden variety lab tests are usually normal, deeper investigations reveal a host of immune system, and other abnormalities. Classified as a neurological disease by the World Health Organization in 1969, this devastating illness, was nonetheless renamed the misleading term “chronic fatigue syndrome” in the 1980s. Despite numbers affected, there is no Health Canada approved treatment. Medical education is often absent, or worse, misleading. Governments continue to spend mere pennies per patient on this prevalent, invisible health crisis.

Finally, in 2015, the prestigious U.S. Institute of Medicine (IOM) described ME as “a serious, chronic, complex, systemic disease that often can profoundly affect the lives of patients.” IOM diagnostic criteria for ME include: The cardinal symptom post-exertional malaise, as well as profound fatigue of more than six months duration, substantial reduction in activity level, unrefreshing sleep, and at least one of cognitive impairment or orthostatic intolerance.

Of these, post-exertional malaise (PEM) is the hallmark, or distinguishing feature. Even minor physical or mental exertions can leave persons with ME extremely exhausted, and causes a flare of other symptoms. One of the most significant of these is orthostatic intolerance; feeling lightheaded, faint, dizzy and nauseous with upright positions. Several other debilitating symptoms include: Gastrointestinal problems, pain, both joint and muscular, cardiac arrhythmias, recurrent flu-like symptoms, unusual headaches, new or increased allergies and sensitivities, tender lymph nodes and, low grade fevers.

Unrest, takes us through a journey of revelations of the unvarnished truth of the impact on the lives of real people, with this very real disease. It reminds us, as well, that much more can, and must be done.

Unrest airs on PBS Independent Lens, Jan. 8.

Cindy Downey is a Lake Country resident

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Make 2018 a creative year at the Kelowna Art Galley
Next story
Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Just Posted

Cost of snow-clearing mounts in Central Okanagan

Kelowna says it expects to be $300,000 over budget for 2017

Police search for Kelowna robbery suspect ongoing

The Kelowna RCMP have released new images of a suspect at the M&M Food Market

Dilworth rink ready for action

Kelowna residents eager for pond hockey can hit the Dilworth Mountain rink once again

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

Searchers locate missing Kelowna dog-walker

Kelowna woman had slipped and fell in a ravine Tuesday night but was found as the sun was setting

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Albas: Why did the PM meet with Joshua Boyle?

Conservative MP Dan Albas questions why the Prime Minister held a secret meeting

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Rockets’ Porter CHL goalie of the week

Kelowna’s James Porter, 17, earned two wins including his second career shutout

Letter: What makes wine guy a climate expert?

Kelowna letter-writer asks what makes a local winery owner an expert on climate change

DeHart: ACT Kelowna West Council keeps giving back

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart takes a look at the local business scene

Small businesses recognized in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Valley First recognizes local businesses in the 2017 Fan Choice Awards

Outdoor theatre sees record attendance

Caravan Farm Theatre set new records with The Gift of the Magi, which ran throughout December

Most Read