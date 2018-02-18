State of Exception, a film shot on the streets of Rio de Janeiro by Canadian independent film maker Jason O’Hara, is one of the featured documentaries. -Image: World Community Film Fest

Documentary film fest comes to Kelowna

World Community Film Festival will feature more than 20 films from March 1 to 4.

An vast and varied array of more than 20documentary films will be on display in eary next mont in Kelowna.

The World Community Film Festival open Thursday March 1st with a special film at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

The majority of the remainder of the films will be shown at Okanagan College Friday evening and all day Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4.

Friday night’s feature will be the Carlos Santana-produced ‘Dolores’, documenting the life of Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union.

Other films address topics such as the housing crisis, environmental protection, farm coops and organic agriculture, indigenous issues and rainbow diversity. Films include local productions and international “docbusters”.

Full film descriptions and times can be found at worldfilmfestkelowna.net.

An Activist Arena will be part of the festival where people can find local activist groups. Good food is available during the festival as well.

The volunteer committee has maintained a ‘free admission-education is a right’ policy over the film festival’s 15-year history. Donations are accepted for local charities.

“The film festival offers an antidote to both ignorance and demoralization-a chance to spend community time with your friends and neighbors, while turning attention to the compelling topics of the films,” said Mark Haley, a festival volunteer.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

Just Posted

Residents should keep air intakes clear of snow

Silver Star Fire Department is encouraging residens to keep their air intakes clear after snowfall

Community Leader Awards: The Red Cross

The Kelowna Capital News honours volunteers in the community

Update: Highway 97C reopened following multi-vehicle incident

Highway 97C is closed to eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit following an incident Sunday afternon

Provincial program offers assistance to agricultural producers

AgriStability Enhancement Program benefits agricultural producers who saw an income decline in 2017

Documentary film fest comes to Kelowna

World Community Film Festival will feature more than 20 films from March 1 to 4.

PHOTOS: Icing the competition

Skate Canada 2018 Okanagan Regional Championships skated through Vernon this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Street Sounds: Rolling with the Stones

The Stones’ On Air is a blast from the past in every sense

Sledding revved for recovery centre

Adult and Teen Challenge BC’s Sled for Eternity returns to SilverStar Mountain Resort Feb. 24

VIDEO: Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

Residents call on province to keep locals housed

Owls soar to valley basketball title

KSS wins easily at Okanagan finals to represent valley next week at provincials in Langley

Brakemen pulling out all the stops for 2018

Kettle Valley Brakemen planning some surprises

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce

Most Read