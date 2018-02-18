Documentary film fest comes to Kelowna

World Community Film Festival will feature more than 20 films from March 1 to 4.

State of Exception, a film shot on the streets of Rio de Janeiro by Canadian independent film maker Jason O’Hara, is one of the featured documentaries. -Image: World Community Film Fest

An vast and varied array of more than 20documentary films will be on display in eary next mont in Kelowna.

The World Community Film Festival open Thursday March 1st with a special film at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

The majority of the remainder of the films will be shown at Okanagan College Friday evening and all day Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4.

Friday night’s feature will be the Carlos Santana-produced ‘Dolores’, documenting the life of Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union.

Other films address topics such as the housing crisis, environmental protection, farm coops and organic agriculture, indigenous issues and rainbow diversity. Films include local productions and international “docbusters”.

Full film descriptions and times can be found at worldfilmfestkelowna.net.

An Activist Arena will be part of the festival where people can find local activist groups. Good food is available during the festival as well.

The volunteer committee has maintained a ‘free admission-education is a right’ policy over the film festival’s 15-year history. Donations are accepted for local charities.

“The film festival offers an antidote to both ignorance and demoralization-a chance to spend community time with your friends and neighbors, while turning attention to the compelling topics of the films,” said Mark Haley, a festival volunteer.

