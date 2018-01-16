Documentary series features local wineries and restaurants

Local places will be featured in the new season of Quest Out West Wild Food.

Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner, announced today that the second season of the documentary series Quest Out West Wild Food launches Thursday, Jan. 18.

Back by popular demand, the new season airs on Aboriginal Peoples Televisions Network.

The series is set in the breathtaking beauty of Okanagan’s outdoors and nature’s wild food gardens. Host Tracey Kim Bonneau (Of the Land Productions Inc.) shares her warm personality with locals to explore the history of Canada’s Indigenous foodie cuisine and their origins, according to the film society.

Viewers will devour a visual feast of 13 more delicious stories shared by foodie elders, historians and organic wineries and growers. They break bread over stress free, gorgeous, simply prepared healthy meals.

Local places featured this season include the Grist Mill, Pure Similkameen Valley Honey, Twisted Hills Craft Cider, Ashnola Pow-wow Campsite, ECOmmunity, and Summerhill Pyramid Winery & Organic Bistro.

Guests include Duane Howard from the film Revenant and local actor Mariel Belanger from the Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

“This series showcases important historical, educational and current components of the foodie culture in the Okanagan. As the trend for healthy locally-raised and wild foods; stress free and community shared meals; and knowing where our food comes from; this series has so much to offer viewers. We are pleased that this series’ home is the Okanagan,” said Summerland.

In Western Canada, viewers will be able to watch the show on APTN, on either the West (SD) or HD feed. The show will be on at 7:30 pm in B.C. and 8:30 p.m. in Alberta. The series will be aired across Canada, so viewers of APTN will be able to watch this timeslot in their respective time zones, according to the film society.

For more information on the Okanagan Film Commission visit okanaganfilm.com.

