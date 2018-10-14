Documentary series investigates missing North Okanagan women

An APTN documentary is looking into the case of four missing North Okanagan women.

APTN Investigates: Dark Valley, episode three of the series’ 10th season, follows journalist and author Holly Moore’s exploration into Nicole Bell, Deanna Wertz, Ashley Simpson and Caitlin Potts, all of whom went missing from the Enderby area in 2016 and 2017. Traci Genereaux also went missing from the area and her remains were later found on a Silver Creek farm.

Related: ‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing indigenous women

Related: Search continues for missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women

“British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley is a beautiful place to raise a family – that is until women start going missing,” APTN Investigates said of the episode. “Holly Moore faces threats and intimidation as she investigates why four women have vanished within an hour’s drive of one another in Enderby, B.C.”

The first and only indigenous investigative news program in Canada, APTN Investigates now has more than 150 episodes to date. Founded in 2008 by veteran journalist Paul Barnsley, the half-hour show offers viewers hard-hitting investigative reports and stories that change lives. APTN Investigates has garnered more than 20 national awards, by seeking the truth for indigenous peoples across Canada.

APTN Investigates: Dark Valley airs Oct. 19.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.