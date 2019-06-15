A West Kelowna family’s dog was reported to have been bitten by a rattlesnake in Rose Valley Trails on June 14. Photo: Hiking Addiction website

Dog bitten by rattlesnake in West Kelowna

The dog, Bella, continues to recover after being bitten on a hike at Rose Valley Trails

A West Kelowna family’s beloved canine is still recovering after a rattlesnake bite.

The family took to social media to warn other hikers and bikers at the Rose Valley Trails to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes after their dog, Bella, was bitten early Friday morning.

The family reported that Bella has been given two doses of anti-venom and continues to fight the effects of the bite.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986
Next story
Premiers’ demands on environment bills an ‘unhelpful’ threat to unity: Morneau

Just Posted

Dog bitten by rattlesnake in West Kelowna

The dog, Bella, continues to recover after being bitten on a hike at Rose Valley Trails

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and heat continue Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C throughout the Okanagan Saturday

Kootnekoff: “Sorry, can’t help you.” Privacy as an excuse

How many times have you heard it? You ask for critical information… Continue reading

Fine tuning Kelowna on the Move plan could make it more inclusive

City of Kelowna staff recommend changes to bylaw to benefit cyclists, skaters and kids

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

Letter: Homeless need more than handouts

To the editor: Re: Solutions to homelessness I firmly believe that automation,… Continue reading

Letter: Drug addicts taking over downtown

To the editor: In regards to the current state of the City… Continue reading

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River

For angler who landed the exceptionally large sturgeon it was an ‘incredible dream come true’

Most Read