Dog control ramping up on Okanagan Rail Trail

With the grand opening of the Okanagan Rail Trail taking place later this week, the Regional District of North Okanagan will be taking extra precautions to ensure that dogs remain on leashes while enjoying trail time with their owners.

“Everyone is excited for the official opening of the trail, but owners are kindly reminded that their dogs must remain on leashes,” said Keith Pinkoski, parks manager. “Along with the current site signage, we will have our contractor monitoring the trail more regularly to ensure owner compliance with the RDNO Dog Control Bylaw to reduce the risk of unwanted dog interactions. We want to ensure users feel safe and maximize enjoyment while on the trail.”

Related: Okanagan Rail Trail to officially open

Related: No horses, dogs off-leash on Okanagan Rail Trail

The RDNO Dog Control Bylaw No. 2466 provides dog control throughout the North Okanagan, which now includes the newly completed Okanagan Rail Trail. The bylaw is intended to help improve dog owner responsibility and accountability. Responsible dog owners must make sure their pets are properly leashed, well behaved, trained and do not pose a threat to RDNO trail users or other animals.

Residents should take note that non-compliance to this bylaw could result in owner fines of up to $2,000.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.