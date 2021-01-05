Family’s dog missing after Coquihalla rollover

Highway drivers asked to keep an eye out for the small dog named Lippy

A family is looking for their dog who went missing after a Sunday evening collision on the Coquihalla.

Aaron Proudfoot said in a Facebook post that his family could not find their beloved dog after a rollover collision just north of the Juliet exit heading westbound on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

“I’d like to thank those that came to help [my family] in this very stressful time,” said Proudfoot. “Unfortunately, their small dog named Lippy was missing after the rollover.”

Proudfoot is asking highway drivers to keep an eye out for the small dog and for anybody with information to contact him on Facebook.

RCMP told the Capital News it does not have any record of the crash.

