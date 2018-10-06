Dog park moves in Kelowna

The temporary dog park at Rowcliffe Park has been relocated to the area north of the parking lot. This will be the interim location until the next phase of Central Green amenities is constructed. This phase is scheduled for completion May 2019, and will be open to small and large dogs, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

Residents seeking other options to let their dogs off-leash are encouraged to visit kelowna.ca/parks for a listing of the city’s 12 off-leash parks and beaches, including:

Knox Mountain Dog Park, 450 Knox Mountain Dr.

Mission Recreation Park, 4105 Gordon Dr.

Enterprise Park, 2500 Enterprise Way

North Glenmore Dog Park, 2150 Glenmore Rd. N

Rowcliffe Park is being constructed in three phases. Construction of the first phase was completed on Sept. 24 and included an accessible playground, sidewalks, stairs and landscaping. The second phase of construction that is currently in progress will include a community garden, open grass field and the off-leash dog park.

The final phase will include road frontage improvements including a new sidewalk, drainage, turfed and treed boulevards along the park’s frontage with Rowcliffe Avenue, the release said.

To learn more about the development of Rowcliffe Park, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

