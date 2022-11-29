A three-year-old German shepherd suffered significant injuries after falling off the back of a truck it was tethered to. (Submitted photo)

A three-year-old German shepherd suffered significant injuries after falling off the back of a truck it was tethered to. (Submitted photo)

Dog that was dragged behind pickup receiving care from B.C. SPCA

Three-year-old German shepherd healing in Nanaimo after suffering ‘devastating injuries’

A German shepherd suffered significant injuries after it fell off the back of a vehicle it was tethered to and was dragged, says B.C. SPCA.

Heidi suffered “devastating injuries” due to the incident, the SPCA said in a press release. RCMP were notified of the incident by a witness and found Heidi on the side of the road “in critical distress.” The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital and promptly admitted for emergency surgery. Eileen Drever, B.C. SPCA spokesperson, told the News Bulletin the incident took place in early October.

In the press release, Drever said she was shocked to see the dog’s injuries. Its “paws and lower leg were worn down to the bone.” The physical and psychological pain would have been “unimaginable,” she said.

“Transport of an unsecured pet in the back of a pickup is illegal, but as Heidi’s case shows even tethered transport poses serious risks. The best and safest way to transport dogs is always inside the vehicle, preferably with a harness made specifically for travelling in a vehicle,” Drever said in the press release

Heidi is at B.C. SPCA’s Nanaimo animal centre and is expected to be up for adoption by the middle of December.

Heidi was in hospital for more than three weeks and received medical attention around the clock, noted the press release, with the treatment plan ongoing, changing as injuries heal. Drever said Heidi is warming up to humans again.

“I’m happy to say, she’s recovering nicely,” Drever told the News Bulletin. “Psychologically, it will take some time, but she is coming around.”

Police are investigating, according to Drever.

B.C. SPCA is covering all of the costs of Heidi’s treatment, said the press release. To assist, please go to https://spca.bc.ca/donations/holidays/.

READ ALSO: ‘Abrupt slowdown’ in adoptions after spike, says B.C. SPCA


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

animal crueltyBCSPCABreaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Next story
Developer asked to reconsider housing project on Highway 97 in Peachland

Just Posted

Kelowna man Joseph Driscoll, 43, has been missing since Dec. 12 when he was last seen in Kamloops. (Kamloops RCMP)
Kamloops police reveal new information on missing Kelowna man

File photo
Central Okanagan teacher suspended after 4th ‘unprofessional’ incident

$662,433 has been set aside for a Kelowna program aimed at Indigenous harm reduction. (File photo)
Federal funding supports Indigenous harm reduction program in Kelowna

Peachland council is looking at limiting building heights along its popular Beach Avenue to three-storeys. (District of Peachland)
Peachland council wants all of Beach Avenue considered for building height limits