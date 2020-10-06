Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Unleashed Brewing Co. is set to be constructed in a new industrial development located at 889 Vaughan Avenue. (Contributed)

Tails are wagging at the announcement of a dog-themed brewery, set to be the latest addition to Kelowna’s brewery district.

Unleashed Brewing Co. aims to provide a unique craft beer experience that is based on a brand related to the characteristics of the canines that have been part of the founder’s lives. The desire of the owners is to make this establishment “dog-themed,” and to provide support to local animal shelters and provide better education and safer homes for rescue dogs.

“We brew beers bold and strong like the big dogs, and light and crisp for the little dogs,” reads a statement on the company’s Facebook page.

“Always bursting with extraordinary flavours and aromas for all beer lovers, our creations will leave our patrons with a drooling hunger for unique craft brews.”

The proposed brewery is set to be constructed in a new industrial development located at 889 Vaughan Avenue, directly across from Rustic Reel Brewing Co. The brewery will also have a patio area facing Clement Avenue and ample parking.

An application has been sent to Kelowna city council to request a lounge endorsement in addition to a recently approved manufacturer (Brewery) license.

