Dogs allowed off-leash at Kopje Regional Park in Lake Country this winter

The District of Lake Country is running a dog pilot project again this winter.

The project allows more dog-friendly access throughout the district during the off-season.

From now until March 31, dog owners can enjoy off-leash play at Kopje Regional Park and on-leash walks on trails in Kaloya Regional Park.

Parks Services Director Murray Kopp said, “We’re pleased to offer this opportunity for dog owners once again and especially the chance for people to provide comments and feedback about their experience in the two parks. Visitors will see increased signage about the pilot project regulations, dog-bag dispensers, and waste containers. We encourage dog owners to follow the regulations including picking up after their pet as this will impact our ability to offer increased access in the future.”

The district is also reminding owners that all dogs must be licensed in the Central Okanagan and they are required to pick up and dispose of pet waste under the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw.

Lake Country will be collecting feedback on the project in the early part of 2023.

