(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

Dogs allowed off-leash at Kopje Regional Park in Lake Country this winter

Lake Country is also allowing dogs on-leash in Kaloya Regional Park

The District of Lake Country is running a dog pilot project again this winter.

The project allows more dog-friendly access throughout the district during the off-season.

From now until March 31, dog owners can enjoy off-leash play at Kopje Regional Park and on-leash walks on trails in Kaloya Regional Park.

Parks Services Director Murray Kopp said, “We’re pleased to offer this opportunity for dog owners once again and especially the chance for people to provide comments and feedback about their experience in the two parks. Visitors will see increased signage about the pilot project regulations, dog-bag dispensers, and waste containers. We encourage dog owners to follow the regulations including picking up after their pet as this will impact our ability to offer increased access in the future.”

The district is also reminding owners that all dogs must be licensed in the Central Okanagan and they are required to pick up and dispose of pet waste under the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw.

Lake Country will be collecting feedback on the project in the early part of 2023.

READ MORE: Lake Country Art Gallery asks for more funding to support staff

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC ParksDogsLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Pay as you go’ model suggested to fund public washrooms in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna council is deliberating the 2023 preliminary budget. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
‘Pay as you go’ model suggested to fund public washrooms in Kelowna

(Pixabay image)
Dogs allowed off-leash at Kopje Regional Park in Lake Country this winter

A shopping cart of goods the West Kelowna RCMP seized during their sixth annual shoplifting blitz after an individual attempted to steal the items. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
West Kelowna ‘shoplifting blitz’ saves thousands of dollars in merchandise from being stolen

West Kelowna Warriors forward Ben McDonald scores late in the third period, capping off a 6-3 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Royal LePage Place on Wednesday, Dec. 7. (Tami Quan Photography/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors double up on Prince George