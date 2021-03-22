Donald Trump will be back on social media with ‘his own platform,’ says advisor

Trump has been off Twitter since January, when his account was suspended after the U.S. Capitol riots

By Brett Clarkson, South Florida Sun Sentinel

Missing Donald Trump’s tweets? Apparently the former president is coming back to social media, this time on his own platform, a spokesman told Fox News on Sunday.

Jason Miller, one of Trump’s senior advisors, said Trump’s new platform will be the “hottest ticket in social media” and that it will “completely redefine the game.”

Miller said he couldn’t provide much in the way of specifics about the new Trump social media venture, but he said he expected it to be online in about two to three months.

Trump has been off Twitter since January, when the social media giant suspended his account after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, a riot that resulted in five deaths. His Facebook and Instagram accounts were also suspended.

