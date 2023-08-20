Donations pour in for fire evacuees at Central Okanagan Food Bank

COFB distributed 600 emergency food hampers to those in need on Aug. 18

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank has been distributing food to those who are evacuated or facing food insecurity because of the wildfires burning in the region.

Within 12 hours, an entire semi-load of essential supplies was delivered to the Central Okanagan thanks to a collaboration between Food Banks BC and Save-On-Foods.

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank (COFB) that evacuees have adequate, quality food. As well COFB looks to give access to and ability to utilize food that remains stable and sustained over time.

Semi-truck of goods delivered to COFB. (Facebook)

Over the past couple of days, COFB has mobilized corporate partners such as Acera Insurance, TD, BDC, @PotentiaHR (Kelowna), and Pharmasave Kelowna Downtown to provide supplies and helping hands to build fire emergency hampers.

On Aug. 18, COFB distributed 600 emergency food hampers to those in need as well as a pallet of water and snacks for the emergency shelters and first responders.

Support from those both in the Okanagan and outside has been “incredible,” according to COFB.

“When Harry Dhaliwal heard about the devastation to our community, he immediately took action by delivering a truckload of water to us from the lower mainland,” said COFB on Facebook.

Television personality best known for appearing on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Love It or List It Vancouver, Kelowna resident Jillian Harris also donated, “Jilly Boxes” to COFB. The Jilly Box is a lifestyle box filled with products loved by Jillian Harris and Team Jilly Box.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaFire evacuationFood BankKelowna