Donations welcomed for family who escaped house fire near Chase

Community support is already pouring in for a family who lost everything in a Jan. 27 house fire.

Larissa Deneault is raising money for her uncle Tyler, his wife Sarah and their six-year-old daughter Serenity after they escaped the blaze which destroyed their home and possessions.

Larissa, who lives across the street, is organizing monetary donations and said between $300 and $400 has already been received. She is accepting etransfers on behalf of the displaced family at larissa.deneault@gmail.com. She said those with questions can contact her by email or at 250-819-2294.

Donations of household items such as furniture, clothing and particularly school supplies for Serenity are being accepted at the Neskonlith Education Centre. Those looking to drop off donations or arrange a pickup should call or text Brieyanna at 250-319-1959. Donations are being accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

