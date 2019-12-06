Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating a second case of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce from the U.S.

Authorities are now looking at two cases, one in Alberta and one in Manitoba, the agency said Friday. The individuals got sick in mid-October and early November. One was admitted to hospital.

The cases are genetically linked to U.S. outbreaks in 2017 and 2018 that stemmed from romaine lettuce, suggesting there may be a recurring source of contamination.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control continues to report multiple cases of E. coli connected to romaine in several states.

Romaine lettuce was imported from the U.S. until Nov. 22. In light of the second case, Canadian officials have brought in new measures to ensure that any affected romaine from Salinas, Calif. is no longer coming in.

The agency continues to advise people to not eat, and retailers and restaurants to not sell or serve, any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas region.

READ MORE: ‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Romaine lettuce harvested in Canada is not affected.

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce affecting Canadians in the last two years.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: 10 people displaced by house fire in Rutland
Next story
‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Just Posted

City of Kelowna urges people to donate to non-profits instead of directly to homeless

The new homeless camp on Recreation Avenue isn’t equipped to handle donations

UBCO unveils plaque to commemorate 14 women killed at l’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal

The trafic shooting happened 30 years ago

UBCO daycare services slated for major improvements

More families will have access to high-quality child care services at UBCO

CBC Radio tops the ranking again in Kelowna

CBC had largest market share for third year in a row say rating company Numeris

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses in pedestrian hit and run

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 4

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Noxious odour detected at Summerland Health Centre

Staff felt nauseous following incident on morning of Dec. 5

Okanagan Glee club sells out Bohemian Rhapsody

Vernon Community Music School shows at Powerhouse Theatre this weekend

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Secwepemc knowledge-keeper’s contributions recognized by Province of B.C.

Louis Thomas one of 18 people to receive B.C.’s Medal of Good Citizenship

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

Bob Ross is coming to Penticton in 2020

32 of the late painter and TV celebrity’s works will be on display at the Penticton Art Gallery

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Most Read