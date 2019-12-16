Downed power lines close North Okanagan highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

North Okanagan motorists are advised of an incident which has shut down Highway 97A near Enderby.

Traffic is impacted south of Enderby near Canyon Road. The standstill is in front of the Esso and Tim Hortons.

There are reports on the Shuswap Road report that power lines are down across the highway.

DriveBC reports the vehicle incident is between McLeod Road and Stepney Cross Road for 5.7 kms.

A detour is in effect via Stepney Cross Rd NB.

“We have a flurry blowing through the Armstrong area,” said AIM Roads, which is servicing the area. “Please slow down as conditions can change quickly.”

Another motorist who just recently drove through the area also urges caution.

“Four lanes between Armstrong and Vernon are slick,” said Carrie McGladdery Weber. “I have a full-sized crew cab with ice-rated tires. Slow and steady all the way. Blowing snow but still decent visibility.”

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

