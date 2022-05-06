DKA On-Street Services Manager Ron Beahun (L) and DKA Executive Director Mark Burley (R). (V. Kubik/Submitted)

Downtown Kelowna Association named as best in the west

Trio of awards presented by business improvement board

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) struck gold not once, twice, but three times at the 2022 Best in the West Awards in Coquitlam.

Presented annually at the Business Improvement Areas of British Columbia Conference, the DKA took home the Award of Merit in Special Events, the Award of Excellence in Programming & Partnerships, and the Award of Excellence in Safety & Security.

DKA Executive Director Mark Burley was on hand to receive the awards.

“These awards recognize the hard work done by the staff of the DKA,” Burley told Capital News.

The Special Events award recognized DKA’s Winter Street Market, a festive outdoor celebration that returned last winter after a one-year hiatus. Downtown Kelowna is turned into a winter wonderland, with artisanal gifts, entertainment, food and drink and more.

Meet Me on Bernard won the DKA the Programming & Partnerships award. Last year’s event, which closes down a downtown portion of Bernard Street to vehicle traffic, was so successful that considerations are being made to extend the program.

Burley said he and the DKA are particularly happy with the recognition of the work of the On-Street Services program, which won the organization the Safety & Security award. The team covers a 42-block radius of the downtown core, during and after business hours.

“Recognition like this makes the work the DKA does worthwhile and a boost for our staff.”

