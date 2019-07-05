Downtown Kelowna hotspot for vehicle break-ins

Crime Stoppers has released maps of property crimes during June

In the monthly property crime numbers from Crime Stoppers, thefts from vehicles were reported most populous in the downtown Kelowna area.

From May 27 to June 23, Crime Stoppers detailed the type of property crime throughout downtown, the Lower Mission, Upper Mission and Southeast Kelowna.

Nearly 50 thefts from vehicles were reported in the downtown Kelowna area from Water Street to Spall Road in the time-frame.

Other populous crimes in the area were bike thefts, residential break-ins and car thefts.

