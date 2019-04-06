The lake walls at Queensway and Bernard Ave is under repairs. Photo: Al Waters/Capital News

Downtown Kelowna lake walkway under construction

Kelowna city council gave $86,000 for the fix at Queensway and Bernard Ave.

Repairs are under way at a downtown walkway where the lake walls have been eroding.

The popular walkway by the Spirit of Sail is getting fixed after years of successive floods have caused heavy damage to the surround retaining wall.

READ MORE: Retaining wall around popular Kelowna walkway chipping away with rising water

Kelowna city council approved the fixes with a $86,000 budget, and plans to have the construction completed by the end of spring.

This adds to the construction in downtown Kelowna, after City Park Water Park has been demolished and construction has begun for the new downtown water park.

READ MORE: All that remains: Beloved Kelowna water park vanishes

The repairs to the walkways’ walls were initially part of the city’s plans to upgrade Kerry Park, but this part of the plan had to be done ahead of schedule.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Just Posted

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Downtown Kelowna lake walkway under construction

Kelowna city council gave $86,000 for the fix at Queensway and Bernard Ave.

All that remains: Beloved Kelowna water park vanishes

Construction is well under way at City Park Water Park

Human remains found in 1973 still a mystery for Kelowna police: BC Coroner

March 11, 1973, remains were found of someone between the ages of 11 and 20 years old.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services

Nearly $170,000 allocated to increase levels of municipal service

Most Read