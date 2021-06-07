RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

Downtown Kelowna stabbing sends 2 to hospital

Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting in a downtown park on Friday night

Mounties are investigating after two people were stabbed late Friday night (June 4) in downtown Kelowna.

Officers were called to Water Street around 11:30 p.m. that night for a report of multiple people fighting in the open space between Stuart Park and Cactus Club, where they found two people who had suffered stab wounds.

The two 19-year-old men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said RCMP Southeast District media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“This area of Kelowna’s downtown is often quite busy into the evening and investigators believe that there were likely more witnesses to this stabbing incident, who have yet to come forward,” he said. “We are urging anyone with any information with respect to this incident to contact police.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP is appealing to any businesses with surveillance cameras and any motorists with dash cameras who may have been in the area at the time to review their footage from Friday night. Anyone who captured the incident on their phone is urged to contact investigators immediately at 250-762-3300.

