Downtown Okanagan cougar sighting unconfirmed, “unlikely”

Conservation officer says the animal spotted was not likely a cougar

A potential downtown cougar sighting called in Monday morning at 2 a.m. is unconfirmed by conservation officers.

B.C. Conservation Officer Micah Kneller says the sighting was unlikely to be a cougar given the location (downtown near MacDonald Park). The caller also said the cougar made an attack on their house cat, but that the cat survived – an unlikely outcome if it were indeed a cougar, according to Kneller.

“There are a lot of critters out there that will prey on house cats other than cougars,” said Kneller.

Kneller advises pet owners not to leave their pets outdoors overnight. “If people have pets, they need to manage them,” he said.

There was also a report of a bear and cubs in BX Park, which Kneller says is likely due to the area.

READ MORE: Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

READ MORE: B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Top upcoming events: plan your B.C. Day long weekend in Kelowna!
Next story
ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

Just Posted

Tolko shutters Kelowna operation temporarily

Around 140 employees’ work paused due to market conditions

Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

A hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges

Endurance athletes to participate in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day event will be held in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Illegal drugs and weapons seized by West Kelowna RCMP

Three West Kelowna residents face potential drug-related charges

District, residents, RCMP and ICBC weigh-in on how to use a Lake Country roundabout

There is uncertainty when it comes to operating a rounabout

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

BEDMAS? PEMDAS? Who even knows anymore?

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

Judge urges movement after delays in Salmon Arm church shooting case

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Downtown Okanagan cougar sighting unconfirmed, “unlikely”

Conservation officer says the animal spotted was not likely a cougar

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Most Read