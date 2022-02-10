Vernon Fire Rescue Services dowsed a basement blaze in the 2900 block of 30th Avenue in Vernon early Thursday morning, Feb. 10. (Morning Star file photo)

Downtown Vernon basement fire under investigation

Vernon Fire Rescue Services called to building in 2900 block of 30th Avenue early Thurday morning, Feb. 10

Vernon Fire Rescue Services put out a basement blaze in downtown Vernon building Thursday, Feb. 10.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2 a.m. to a report of a building alarm in the 2900 block of 30th Avenue. Upon arrival, crews could see light smoke inside one of the businesses.

Entry was made to the business and firefighters found a minor fire in the basement of the building.

“The crews knocked down the fire very quickly and then checked to make sure there was no extension to other parts of the building,” said deputy chief Alan Hofsink. “In order to vent the building we had to open adjacent businesses, including the theatre next door. Some of the businesses may have minor smoke damage, but the fire damage was contained to the basement.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended the scene. The cause of fire is unknown at this time and an investigation will be underway.

