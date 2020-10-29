Dozens of police take down man by Kelowna General Hospital

RCMP cruiser drives through an alley near Rose Avenue. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.

RCMP swarmed the area around Kelowna General Hosptial, Thursday afternoon.

According to a witness, half a dozen police cars descended on Rose Avenue and Pandosy Street, about 4 p.m.

Officers were reportedly ‘hiding behind their patrol car doors’ and had their guns drawn pointed at a man who was standing on the northeast corner of the sidewalk.

The man allegedly got down on the ground, laid on his stomach and was arrested without incident.

It’s unclear why the man was arrested. The witnesses told the Capital News he did not see a weapon or anything notable about the man.

