Dr. Oz’s team saves litter of puppies near death

10 chocolate lab pups and their mom are now looking for their forever homes.

The team at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has once again jumped into action to save some animals in need.

Dr. Moshe Oz says a rescue organization called him last week asking for help. They told him they had a mom and 10 chocolate lab puppies that were suffering and needed help quick.

Oz and his team had to decide whether to euthanize the puppies, that all were suffering from parvovirus, or use their resources to save them. Parvo is a highly contagious and often deadly virus for young dogs.

“Parvo is 50-70 per cent deadly. Seven of them were really not doing well, mom was on the verge of death as well,” explained Oz.

“We decided to help and for the whole week they were here in isolation getting fluids and constant care. They needed care literally 24/7, the girls were here and giving them a huge amount of love, huge amount of love.”

After seven days of isolation all 10 puppies and mom are doing great.

“We were able to save mom and 10 beautiful puppies, we beat the odds, we saved all of them,” said Oz.

“It was after so much work and love from the girls.”

Related: Tulip the three-legged puppy finds a new home

Related: Keeping pets safe during Okanagan wildfires

Now the clinic has taken on the daunting task of finding some loving homes for mom and all the pups.

“We need eleven amazing families that can take care of 10 beautiful lab puppies and mom,” said Oz.

“Everything is free, no one needs to pay anything, we did this from our heart. We did this to show they can be saved and it is not a reason to euthanize, and now we want to find a good home.”

The puppies are eight weeks old and ready to go home to the right family.

If you’re interested reach out the Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic online here.

