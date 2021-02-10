Accelerate Okanagan’s third annual OKGN Angel Summit will award the last entrepreneur standing with a $145,000 capital investment March 18, 2021. (Contributed)

Dragon’s Den star Arlene Dickinson to speak at Kelowna entrepreneur summit

Twenty-four entrepreneurs still remain in Accelerate Okanagan’s 2021 OKGN Angel Summit

Two dozen B.C. companies will be making their pitch to earn some significant startup capital, while picking up business tips from a Dragons’ Den star.

Accelerate Okanagan is hosting its third annual OKGN Angel Summit in March, with the remaining 24 B.C. entrepreneurs all vying for a chance at a $145,000 investment.

“This year, with the virtual format, we are able to reach new companies and investors from across the province, making it easier than ever to participate. We have companies pitching from Victoria, Vancouver, Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna, and the Kootenays,” said Jenna Stasuk, programs manager for Accelerate Okanagan.

The Summit finale is the conclusion of a 10-week program that trains new angel investors and entrepreneurs on the investment process, while improving access to capital for growing businesses. The 29 participating investors have been busy evaluating businesses since early January and the list has been narrowed from more than 40 applicants to the top 24.

On March 18, six entrepreneurs will make their final pitch at the Summit.

Arlene Dickinson, of CBC TV series Dragons’ Den, will be joining the ceremony as the keynote speaker. Dickinson is the general partner of District Ventures Capital, a fund focused on helping to market, fund, and grow entrepreneurs in the food and health space.

“In the last three years of hosting the OKGN Angel Summit, we have seen $285,000 of direct investments and over $4M investments made into participating companies through the relationships built during the Summit,” said Brea Lake, CEO of Accelerate Okanagan.

For tickets to the finale or more information, visit www.okgnangelsummit.com.

