Master Cpl. Brandon Ingram of Kelowna drives a Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV) off the truck it arrived on at the B.C. Dragoons’ armoury at the Vernon Army Camp Tuesday. The Dragoons received seven such vehicles for training. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Dragoons receive training vehicles

Seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles arrive in Vernon Tuesday

The newest vehicle in Canada’s armed forces fleet gets going about 90 km/h on the highway before its massive wheels start to wobble.

Of course, it likely won’t be used much on highways.

Vernon-based B.C. Dragoons received seven more Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles (TAPV) at its armoury Tuesday morning.

“They’re fun,” said Capt. Jeff Daley, adjutant/operations officer with the B.C. Dragoons as the vehicles arrived individually safely strapped to a Bassani Transportation Services Inc. trailer.

“We call the drivers TAPV pilots. They have lots of switches and buttons inside them.”

Master Cpls Thomas Fisher and Brandon Ingram, both from Kelowna, had the honour of taking the first two TAPV off the trucks and driving them inside the large armoury garage.

“I’ve had about 10 days of training on them,” said Fisher. “We drove over different types of terrain and had them out on the highway.”

Added Daley: “We can train on them so we can augment the regular force.”

The B.C. Dragoons are currently recruiting, a process that involves screening and testing.

“I can hire like 70 guys,” said Daley. “McDonald’s can’t do that. Tim Hortons can’t do that. The brilliant thing about the reserves is you don’t have to deploy.”

Join now and train over the summer, and Daley says a person would be learning to drive the TAPV by fall.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Master Cpl. Thomas Fisher of Kelowna gets set to drive a Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV) off the truck it arrived on at the B.C. Dragoons’ armoury at the Vernon Army Camp Tuesday. The Dragoons received seven such vehicles for training. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Sgt. Mark Peachey (left) and Capt. Jeff Daley of the B.C.Dragoons help guide Master Cpl. Thomas Fisher off the truck in one of seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles the Dragoons received for training purposes Tuesday in Vernon. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Previous story
Presidents, first ladies praise Barbara Bush’s dedication
Next story
The Okanagan is working overtime to prepare for floods

Just Posted

Lake Country bunny sanctuary asks for donations for vaccine

A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Oyama

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says Big White official

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

The Okanagan is working overtime to prepare for floods

Creeks are being dredged and sandbags are being lined up as the city prepares for potential floods.

Brain injury prevention in the workplace

BrainX Symposium highlights all there is to know about brain injuries. Here’s a sneak peak.

Update: Road repair needed for Highway 3A slide area

Work is still underway to clear a slide that occurred near Yellow Lake

Dragoons receive training vehicles

Seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles arrive in Vernon Tuesday

Shuswap family’s home to become their castle

Unique renovation a reflection of personal growth and drive to be different

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Large boulder closes Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap

The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic

Spilled lumber partially closes Lower Mainland highway

A semi lost its load on Highway 17 near the 91 Connector

Young woman jumps into action to help others at Yellow Lake mudslide

A 19-year-old Olalla woman watched as the hillside on Highway 3A broke loose

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

Most Read