Drain winter water properly: City of Kelowna

‘Proper drainage protects Okanagan Lake, where our drinking water comes from’

With summer on the horizon, more Kelowna residents are preparing pools and hot tubs for the warmer weather.

That means draining the water left in the pool over the winter.

And the city is urging residents to follow the proper procedures when doing so.

“Pools and hot tubs should be drained onto a dry area on your own property at a low-flow rate over a long period of time,” said Ed Hoppe, the city’s water quality and customer care supervisor. “Proper drainage protects Okanagan Lake, where our drinking water comes from.”

The Sanitary Sewer Storm Drain Regulation Bylaw restricts the draining of residential swimming pool and hot tub water containing disinfectants such as chlorine, saltwater and bromine to storm drains in order to protect the environment. If proper drainage is not possible, the water must be dechlorinated before being drained into the storm sewer system.

Residents who are unsure about proper drainage are encouraged to contact the city’s water quality department at 250-469-8887.

Improper discharge of contaminated water can result in a fine of up to $2,000.

