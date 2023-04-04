Driver faces first-degree murder charges in deaths of Quebec pedestrians

Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder in March incident

Steeve Gagnon, right is escorted by police into court in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023.The Quebec man c,harged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder.

According to charges outlined in an arrest warrant filed Tuesday at the courthouse in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder.

On March 13, a truck hit several groups of pedestrians on a main street in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, in what police have described as an intentional act.

Gagnon, 38, was facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, but the prosecutor had indicated more charges were expected, and a third victim has since died.

Three men were killed in the crash: Gérald Charest, 65, Jean Lafrenière, 73, and Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41.

Charest and Lafrenière were killed the day of the crash while Bourget died several days later in a Quebec City hospital.

The truck hit 11 people ranging in age from less than a year old to 77.

Gagnon, who has been in custody since the incident, is due back in court on Wednesday.

