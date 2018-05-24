Driver flees scene after colliding with pedestrian

RCMP in Kelowna continue their investigation after the driver of a motor vehicle allegedly failed to remain at the scene of a pedestrian-involved collision early Wednesday evening.

On May 23at 5:58 p.m., RCMP received a report of a pedestrian struck in the intersection of Leckie Road and Baron Road. Independent eye witnesses told police that the driver of the vehicle involved, a white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), initially pulled to the side of the roadway, but then drove away. The suspect vehicle was last seen headed southbound on Leckie Road towards Springfield Road.

The pedestrian, who was assisted by passer-byes at the scene, was immediately transported to hospital, by BC Ambulance Service, for medical treatment. The 34-year-old woman, who sustained serious injuries, remains in hospital at this time.

Witnesses have been unable to provide an accurate licence plate associated to the suspect vehicle, which has only been described to police as a white SUV. The driver of that vehicle is believed to be an older woman, possibly with blonde or light coloured hair.

“We hope that the driver involved in this unfortunate incident has a change of heart and that they now choose to do the right thing, by coming forward to speak with police,” states RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “As officers look to advance their still ongoing investigation, RCMP ask that all witnesses contact police.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact Cst. Emily Tousignant of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.